Ulster move closer to last-16 as McCloskey and Henderson suffer injury scares

Ulster wing Ethan McIlroy celebrates after scoring the second try during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster Rugby and Northampton Saints. Photo by: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

ULSTER moved one step closer to a last-16 Champions Cup tie; hardly the most confident stride against a gnarly English side who dominated for long stretches on the floor and in defence.

But forward momentum is maintained after last week’s Clermont coup and, for a side seeking to shrug off perennial guilty charges of rank inconsistency, this was about taking care of business first; style was an afterthought.

A blistering three-try salvo in the opening quarter, a penalty try sandwiched by superb efforts from Rob Herring and Ethan McIlroy, helped Ulster to a half-time lead which would have been more expansive had they not sloppily conceded four kickable penalties to George Furbank.

They did get the bonus point on the hour through Craig Gilroy but it was a case of Saints alive for much longer than coach Dan McFarland would have liked and Courtnell Skosan’s try left them hanging on for the final whistle.

One of those where they will emphasise result more than performance; not a bad argument, all told.

Injury worries accompanied their bounty; Stuart McCloskey’s hamstring popped painfully enough to remove him while captain Iain Henderson’s comeback was aborted in the second half when the vulnerable poacher suffered an impact injury in a ruck. Still, there was enough cheer to kick-start the festive season to keep almost everyone happy.

Ulster hadn’t paraded before their faithful for nigh on two months, and were as thirsty for the fare as the beer-guzzlers in the sold-out attendance.

Within two minutes, their intentions had been laid bare with a stunning opening try, maintaining the vibrant effort unveiled in the Massif last weekend.

From a poor clearance, a 10-phase move stemming from a loop play by Michael Lowry off Billy Burns in his own half, featuring three offloads from the on-form midfield combination of McCloskey and James Hume, who then stepped Skosan, powered Ulster towards the try-line and Burns’ neat inside ball allowed Herring to bundle over Ahseee Tuala.

It was an astounding illustration of Ulster’s ambition; their silly penalty concessions from the restart allowing Furbank to reduce the margin to 7-3, also a reminder of their occasional weakness.

They retain a pragmatic streak; Lowry demonstrating that by essaying a neat 50-22 from which Henderson laid the platform from the subsequent lineout maul which, despite being splintered, would produce a yellow card and a penalty try.

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell was the guilty party, adjudged to have deliberately knocked on as John Cooney attempted to switch inside to Craig Gilroy on the right-hand touchline.

Were it not for Ulster’s appalling restarts, they could have been out of sight as they had notched a third try by the end of the first quarter; this one a stunning counter-attack, sparked once more by Hume.

His chip and chase on halfway exposed the full press defence which was down a man, then a slaloming run by McIlroy, stepping the hapless Skosan before skating in from some 40 yards out.

Sloppy on the floor as Courtney Lawes and Co dominated there, and uncertain now in phased play, they allowed the Saints to keep breathing, easily snaffling points from every visit to the Ulster ‘22’ thanks to Furbank’s mechanical boot, such that the 19-12 scoreline on the half-hour appeared ever so flattering to the visitors but probably what home dereliction of duty deserved.

A point hammered home in the half’s last play, when Ulster spurned a kick on goal but then over-threw the lineout.

That they didn’t five minutes after the break reflected anxiety at their drift as they pushed 10 points clear, but then lost their way again in a match now meandering without much inspiration.

Burns’ kick to the corner when his side were going nowhere fast typified this; ironically, it would see them seal the game as their scrum and maul helped forge the bonus-point score.

Playing with another advantage, Burns then tried a more elaborate kick from left to right; it went slightly askew but full-back Tuala’s attempt to gather went awry; Gilroy gathered gleefully as his side stole a 27-12 march on the hour.

Gilroy then damaged his shoulder tackling Dingwall, then couldn’t stop Mitchell from scoring as Ulster’s restart woes resurfaced, while they remained ground down in floor combat.

A pile of problems to solve after a five-point haul allows plenty of room for new year resolution.

Ulster – M Lowry; C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey (S Moore 18), E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick (J McGrath 62), R Herring (J Andrew 56), M Moore (T O’Toole 57); A O’Connor (S Carter 66), I Henderson capt (K Treadwell 48); M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen. Reps: J Andrew, J McGrath, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Carter, G Jones, N Doak, S Moore.

Northampton Saints – A Tuala (R Hutchinson 26); O Sleightholme, M Proctor, F Dingwall, C Skosan; G Furbank, A Mitchell; A Waller (E Iyogun 53), M Haywood (J Fish 52), E Painter; D Ribbans, A Ratuniyarawa; C Lawes, L Ludlam (capt), T Wood (J Augustus 56). Reps: J Fish, E Iyogun, C Carey, A Coles, J Augustus, T James, J Grayson, R Hutchinson.

Ref – Andrea Piardi (Ita)