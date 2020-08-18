Ulster left devastated by Robert Balacoune's horror hamstring injury

Ulster winger Robert Balacoune tore his hamstring off the bone in training last week and faces a long road to recovery.

The 24-year-old was one of the development players named in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad last spring and was firmly part of Dan McFarland's plans for Ulster's return to rugby against Connacht on Sunday.

However, he suffered the freak injury while attempting to poach the ball at a ruck during a session last week.

And McFarland says the injury has come as a real blow to everyone at the Kingspan Stadium.

"Robert's one is really upsetting," the coach said.

"It's a hamstring avulsion that occurred in a jackal position, so it's one of those injuries sustained in a mechanism you can't do anything about.

"You get caught in that position and when you put the mechanism there then that's what happens. It's really upsetting and it's a big blow for us because he's been looking really good this pre-season.

"He had (become an integral part of the team), there's no doubt about that. He's got something special that a lot of people would love to have and that's his speed, but as a player he's a really good learner, defensively he's excellent, his speed helps him a lot there, but he's also a smart learner, smart defender.

"He's been very physical, he's been progressing well, but it is what is. These things happen. He's a mentally tough guy and he'll work through that.

"In the meantime, we're blessed here with a number of back three players who are equally talented."

Balacoune joins Iain Henderson and Will Addison in the Ulster treatment room, while flanker Sean Reidy is out for around a month with a hamstring problem.

One welcome boost to Ulster is the news that Alby Mathewson will not be cup-tied for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse having earlier played for Munster in the tournament.

EPCR confirmed today they will tweak their registration rules due to the unique nature of this season.

"Having somebody of Alby's quality available is always really good," McFarland said.

