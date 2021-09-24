Ulster hold firm against late Glasgow charge

Jacob Stockdale of Ulster is tackled by Cole Forbes of Glasgow Warriors during the United Rugby Championship match at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ulster were 13 points in front twice in the second half but it was Glasgow with extreme pressure at the end of each period who were unfortunate to end up losers in a hard-fought United Rugby Championship clash at Kingspan last night.

In the first minute Ulster were awarded a penalty inside their own ‘22’ but elected to attack out of defence leading to hooker Brad Roberts being brought down a couple of inches short. They kept up the pressure and with an overlap of three Cole Forbes deliberately knocked on to give Ulster a penalty try and himself a yellow card.

Glasgow came back after 15 minutes when the Simone Tuipulotu swept through a Robert Baloucoune tackle to set up scrum-half George Horne who crossed in the corner. Seven minutes later a driving lineout resulted in Roberts crashing over for John Cooney to convert and put the home side 14-5 ahead.

The remainder of the period belonged to Glasgow with Duncan Weir slotting a penalty after 26 minutes and following intense pressure hooker Johnny Matthews dived over in the 43rd minute with Ross Thompson getting the extras to give them a 15-14 interval advantage.

Three minutes into the second period Ulster kicked to the corner for Marty Moore to score and a few minutes later Nick Timoney added the fourth.

After 52 minutes an illegal tackle gave Glasgow a penalty try and the arrears were reduced to six points. Home replacement Will Addison charged down a clearance kick and after being brought down a couple of metres short Doak was on hand to score and kick the points. Glasgow fought back and a weak Jacob Stockdale tackle resulted in Thompson cutting through for Jamie Dobie to touch down for a score of 35-29. It was all Glasgow but the stout home defence held.

Ulster – A Warwick, B Roberts, M Moore; A O’Connor, S Carter (c); G Jones, S Reidy, N Timoney; J Cooney, B Burns; J Stockdale, S McCloskey, J Hume, R Baloucoune; E McIlroy. Reps: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, T O’Toole, M Kearney, M Rea, N Doak, M Lowry, W Addison

Glasgow Warriors – B Thyer, J Matthews, S Bergman; S Cummings, R Gray; R Wilson (c), R Darge, J Dempsey; G Horne, D Weir; R McLean, S Johnston, S Tuipulotu, K Steyn; C Forbes. Reps: F Brown, J Bhatti, M McCallum, L Bean, R Harley, J Dobie, R Thompson, O Smith.

Ref – B Whitehouse