Ulster hit by travel chaos as squad forced to fly to UK hours before kick off after flight cancellation

Ulster players won't have much preparation time ahead of their Champions Cup clash with Sale. Image: Sportsfile.

The Ulster squad were forced to wait until Sunday morning to leave Belfast ahead of their Champions Cup opener away to Sale.

Manchester Airport closed two runways on Saturday due to snow in the north-west of England with the knock-on effect seeing their planned afternoon flight delayed multiple times before ultimately being cancelled.

Returning to Belfast International on Sunday morning ahead of their 1pm kick-off at the AJ Bell, the squad travelled in two groups via Birmingham and Liverpool.

Already without key men Iain Henderson, John Cooney and Rob Baloucoune through injury, the travel chaos will surely make a tough task against the second placed side in England's Premiership all the more challenging.

Sale had previously updated fans on social media that the pitch would be playable despite a number of sporting cancellations caused by adverse weather over the weekend.