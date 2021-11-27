Ulster finally banish RDS hoodoo with 10-point victory over Leinster

Billy Burns of Ulster celebrates after team-mate James Hume scored a late try for his side during the United Rugby Championship match at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It has been a long time coming. Eight years to be precise, but finally, Ulster won at the RDS.

Having been sent packing on their last visit to Dublin, when Connacht comfortably beat them before the break, this was a vastly improved Ulster display.

In Nick Timoney, the visitors had the best player on the pitch, who put in a timely outstanding performance before Springbok Duane Vermeulen arrives in Belfast next week.

Last weekend, Timoney was a late inclusion in the Ireland team and Dubliner picked up where he left off. He set the tone for Dan McFarland's side, as he put in a huge shift on both sides of the ball, especially around the breakdown, where Timoney had the upper-hand throughout.

For Leinster's part, they were uncharacteristically sloppy, as they saw their unbeaten start to the season ended.

In terms of positives for Leo Cullen, Will Connors made a successful return from a knee injury, but that was offset by his fellow back-row Dan Leavy only lasting 21 minutes.

By the time James Hume ran in an intercept try late on, to go with Greg Jones' first-half effort, the win was wrapped up. It was no more than Ulster deserved.

It was all Ulster early on and just when it looked as though the visitors would be unable to take advantage of their dominance, they struck for a well-worked try.

Having won clean ball at the lineout, Marty Moore linked brilliantly with Same Carter in midfield. Andrew Warwick made more ground before Ulster shifted the point of attack, which allowed James Hume get on the outside of Jordan Larmour.

The Leinster defence was all at sea and Cooney picked out Jones, who crashed over. Cooney added the extras, but the returning Ulster scrum-half was unable to extend his side's 7-0 lead as he missed two first-half penalties.

Leinster's malfunctioning lineout typified their struggles, with Timoney continuing to apply huge pressure at the breakdown.

Frank Murphy is unlikely to be on Leinster's Christmas card list, as Cullen's men struggled to get to grips with the interpretation of the referee, much to the frustration of the home supporters amongst the 14,625 crowd.

That wasn't Ulster's problem, however, with their only gripe that they weren't more than 7-0 to the good at the break.

Leinster's penalty count was still rising after the restart, particularly around the breakdown, and Cooney eventually further punished their indiscipline with a penalty that pushed his side into a 10-point lead.

The hosts needed a spark from somewhere and it arrived courtesy of a Scott Penny break down the blindside. It was a rare foray into the Ulster 22, and Leinster rediscovered their ruthless streak.

The pack did the damage by hammering away at the white wall, which eventually caved when Robbie Henshaw did superbly to pick a sloppy pass off the deck and power his way over.

Ross Byrne converted to bring Leinster back to within three points 10 minutes into the second-half.

Connors was barely on the pitch when he made his presence felt by winning a big breakdown turnover, shortly after the tireless Ross Molony had disrupted an Ulster lineout deep in the Leinster 22. That allowed Leinster launch another attack, which eventually saw them draw level, thanks to Byrne's penalty.

Just as the hosts got back on level terms, Max Deegan coughed up a cheap penalty and Nathan Doak nervelessly slotted a cracking kick from wide on the left, as we moved into the final 10 minutes.

Leinster piled on the pressure in search of a late win, but Tommy O'Brien's pass was picked off by Hume, who ran clear to score. Doak's conversion sealed a famous Ulster victory at the RDS.

Scorers: Leinster - Henshaw try, R Byrne 1 pen and 1 con. Ulster - Jones, Hume 1 try each, Cooney 1 pen and 1 con, Doak 1 pen and 1 con.

Leinster: J O’Brien; A Byrne, R Henshaw, C Frawley, J Larmour ( T O’Brien 71); R Byrne (H Byrne 65), L McGrath (N McCarthy 65); E Byrne (P Dooley 51), J Tracy (S Cronin 51), T Furlong (V Abdaladze 58); R Molony, D Toner; D Leavy (M Deegan 21), S Penny, R Ruddock (W Connors 59).

Ulster: M Lowry (L Lyttle 52); C Gilroy, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney (N Doak, 59); A Warwick (E O’Sullivan 46), R Herring, M Moore (R Kane 71); A O’Connor (capt), S Carter (M Kearney 47); G Jones (Marcus Rea 21), N Timoney, D McCann.

Referee: F Murphy (IRFU).