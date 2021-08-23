Ulster fans encouraged to use antigen testing as 10,000 set to return to the Kingspan Stadium

Ulster will host the biggest crowd for a rugby match on the island of Ireland since the pandemic began next week.

Dan McFarland's side play Saracens in a pre-season fixture at Kingspan Stadium on Friday, September 3 with an attendance of up 10,000 fans permitted.

Only Ulster season ticket holders will be allowed to purchase the available tickets, while no alcohol will be on sale in the stadium.

Fans are being encouraged to use antigen tests before going to the game and on days two and eight after the match in order to identify positive cases.

Organisers will stagger entry and exit times to avoid queues, while patrons must wear masks in the stadium.

The terraces at the old Ravenhill will have 30pc capacity to provide for some social distancing.

Ulster operate under different public health guidelines to the three other provinces who are awaiting information from the Irish government on their own attendances for the coming pre-season fixtures and women's interprovincial games.