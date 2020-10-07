Ulster cancel all training until further notice after senior player tests positive for coronavirus

A second senior Irish rugby player in three days has tested for Covid-19, as Ulster have been dealt a major blow ahead of their trip to Wales this weekend.

As well as the senior player, an Academy player has also contracted the virus, which has seen Ulster cancel all training until further notice. Both unnamed individuals are said to have been asymptomatic.

A further five players and a member of the backroom staff have been identified as potential close contacts and are now also self-isolating.

The news follows a senior Munster player testing positive earlier this week, with the province currently awaiting the latest round of results following today's tests.

Ulster are due to take on the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, but it now remains to be seen whether or not that Guinness PRO14 game will be allowed to go ahead.

Further testing will take place within the province tomorrow as they hope that the virus has not spread.

If Ulster are unable to field a team and the game is called off, then it would be re-fixed for early 2021.

“Following confirmation of two players testing positive, our priority continues to be the health and safety of our players and staff, so we have acted quickly with a number of measures, including standing down training from today, and asking those who have tested positive to self-isolate immediately,” Ulster's medical director, Michael Webb said.

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Agency and the IRFU to follow all of the necessary public health advice and assist with the contact tracing process as required, as well as provide support to the individuals involved.”

Online Editors