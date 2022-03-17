Ulster announce signing of Munster fly-half Jake Flannery on one-year deal

Jake Flannery during Munster rugby squad training in 2021 at the University of Limerick in Limerick. Phot: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ulster have announced the signing of former Munster fly-half Jake Flannery, who will join the province on a one-year deal in the summer.

The 22-year-old will link up with his new squad after coming through the Academy at Thomond Park and is also capable of playing full-back, however his primary position is out-half.

The Tipperary man made a name for himself with some stand-out performances for the Irish Under-20s in their Grand Slam winning campaign in 2019, which earned him his Academy contract.

He made his debut for the Munster senior team against Zebre in February 2020 but has found game-time hard to come by, only making four appearances since then.

With Joey Carbery, Ben Healy and Jack Crowley also available at fly-half for Munster, Flannery has opted to switch province in the hope of more exposure.

“I’m excited to be joining Ulster Rugby. They’ve got a really exciting back line and play a style which I feel I can excel in,” said Flannery, who will challenge Billy Burns and Ian Madigan for minutes.

"I leave Munster grateful for all the people who have helped me develop and grow. I have high ambitions and I think Ulster Rugby will help me to strive for these.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “We are looking forward to welcoming Jake to Ulster. He is coming with good intent to work hard on developing all areas of his game with our coaching team and his fellow players.”



