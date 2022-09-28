| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ulster and Munster's contrasting games highlight all that is good - and bad - about modern rugby

Brendan Fanning

John Cooney stood out for Ulster in the win over the Scarlets. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

John Cooney stood out for Ulster in the win over the Scarlets. Image: Sportsfile.

John Cooney stood out for Ulster in the win over the Scarlets. Image: Sportsfile.

John Cooney stood out for Ulster in the win over the Scarlets. Image: Sportsfile.

We thought there would be a more startled reaction over the last few days to what happened in Parc y Scarlets on Saturday.

True, there wasn’t much blood split, it didn’t involve a referee being harangued and neither was the outcome defined by a contentious input from the TMO.

Most Watched

Privacy