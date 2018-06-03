Sport U20 World Championship

Sunday 3 June 2018

World Rugby U20 Championship LIVE: Ireland look to bounce back from French defeat against the Baby Boks

Harry Byrne of Ireland during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2018 Pool C match between France and Ireland at the Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan, France. Photo by Willy Mellet/Sportsfile
Harry Byrne of Ireland during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2018 Pool C match between France and Ireland at the Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan, France. Photo by Willy Mellet/Sportsfile

Michéal Ó Scannáil

Noel McNamara's men take on a fancied South Africa side in Narbonne today needing a win to rekindle their hopes of topping Pool C (kick-off 3.30pm).

Online Editors

