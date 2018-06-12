Sport U20 World Championship

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Rugby U20 Championship LIVE: Ireland battle it out for ninth place with Scotland

Jonny Stewart in action. Photo: Stéphanie Biscaye / World Rugby via Sportsfile
Jonny Stewart in action. Photo: Stéphanie Biscaye / World Rugby via Sportsfile

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Noel McNamara's side need a win to avoid a relegation dogfight against either Georgia or Japan. Follow all the action here from 3pm.

Independent.ie's World Rugby U-20s Championship coverage is in association with PwC.

 

Online Editors

