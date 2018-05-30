Sport U20 World Championship

Wednesday 30 May 2018

Watch: He hasn't lost his accent! Trevor Brennan's son Daniel sounded as Irish as ever after win over Ireland

France prop Daniel Brennan.
Daniel Brennan may wear the French jersey but he still sounds like a man of Ireland.

The promising prop, son of for Ireland international Trevor, has been living in France since his dad joined Toulouse in 2002. He has immersed himself in both French culture and French rugby, starting on the U20 team that beat Ireland 24-22 in Perpignan tonight in the U20 World Championship.

The bilingual Brennan was put forward for a post-match interview and people who were expecting a thick French accent would have been pleasantly surprised.

The 19-year-old sounded like any Irish teenager as he paid tribute to his native country's effort against his adopted one.

Enjoy Brennan's strong Irish accent below:

Online Editors

