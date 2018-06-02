Ireland U20 make five changes for world championship clash with South Africa

It is Ireland's second game of the tournament, having picked up a losing bonus point in the narrow 26-24 defeat to hosts France on Wednesday night.

Ireland need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive and McNamara has brought in some fresh blood to try and topple the Junior Springboks.

Four of the changes have been made in the backline, with scrum-half Hugh O'Sullivan and out-half Harry Byrne rotated to the bench in place of Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean respectively.