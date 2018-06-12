Sport U20 World Championship

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Ireland U20 face into relegation playoff after defeat to Scotland at U20 World Championship

Ireland U20 29 Scotland U20 45

30 May 2018; Michael Silvester of Ireland during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2018 Pool C match between France and Ireland at the Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan, France. Photo by Sportsfile
30 May 2018; Michael Silvester of Ireland during the World Rugby U20 Championship 2018 Pool C match between France and Ireland at the Stade Aime Giral in Perpignan, France. Photo by Sportsfile

Mícheál Ó Scannáil

Ireland U20s have been comprehensively beaten in their 9th place semi-final, going down 45-29 against six-try Scotland.

Noel McNamara’s men started well, but fell asunder in the second half and now face a relegation battle with either Georgia or Japan.

Both sides came into the game off the back of three World Cup pool losses. Ireland had the the upper-hand in terms of form having beaten Scotland in the Six Nations and they looked the better of the sides again in the opening quarter. A clinical edge that they lacked in their Pool C clashes saw tries from Harry Byrne and Peter Sylvester push them 11 points clear after after 20 minutes.

The game was a free-flowing, open affair and, while this was to the benefit of Ireland early on, it proved to be to their detriment overall, as Scotland ran in six tries.

Ireland’s early dominance was very short lived. Two tries in three minutes gave Scotland the lead, twenty five minutes of good Irish play undone. The first try came after some poor defense gave Finlay Richardson an easy path to score. In the meantime, scrumhalf, Hugh O’Sullivan committed a no-arms tackle on Richardson’s front row partner Robbie Smith. He was yellow carded for that challenge and Scotland took full advantage.

Bryan Redpath’s side adopted the tactic of a ten-man lineout on several occasions throughout the game. Even when it broke down in the first half, the absence of yellow carded O’Sullivan left them with men over and Logan Trotter crossed the Irish line. Charlie Chapman, who finished with a 100 percent kicking record, landed the conversion from the touchline, to add to his previous penalty and conversion, and Scotland had the lead.

Kyle Rowe added another try to the Scottish account before its impact was immediately reduced by a Harry Byrne penalty. Ireland trailed 24-17 at half time.

In the second half, things went from bad to worse for McNamara’s side. Guy Graham and Logan Trotter both set up tries with long runs into the Irish 22. Missed tackles allowed the former to slide over the line himself following a 50m run, while Trotter’s run set up Kyle Rowe for his second try.

The remainder of the match saw Ireland struggle to get within two scores. They did so when Conor Dean beautifully converted a Tommy O’Brien try in the corner but Charlie Chapman lead Scotland all game and when he converted Devante Onojaife’s try, Caelan Doris was sent to the bin for pulling down the Scotland maul and the game looked as good as over.

A consolation try for Jack Daly added some respect to the scoreboard but Noel McNamara’s men now face either Georgia or Japan, in what is an unprecedented relegation play-off for Ireland. If they lose, next year’s crop of U20s will be condemned to play in a second tier competition in place of the World Cup. 

Independent.ie's World Rugby U-20s Championship coverage is in association with PwC

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport