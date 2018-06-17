Ireland confirm place in next summer's U20 world championship after seeing off Japan in relegation playoff

Independent.ie

Ireland held out to survive relegation from the U20 World Championship after a thrilling nine-try encounter with Japan.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/u20s-world-cup/ireland-confirm-place-in-next-summers-u20-world-championship-after-seeing-off-japan-in-relegation-playoff-37019697.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37019696.ece/4083a/AUTOCROP/h342/1521328.jpg