Ireland 39 Japan 33 as it happened: Huge relief as Under-20s edge relegation play-off
A late Tommy O'Brien try ensured that Ireland secured their place in next year's World Rugby U20 Championship after seeing off the brave challenge of Japan.
Independent.ie's World Rugby U-20s Championship coverage is in association with PwC
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland U20 make six changes ahead of World Championship relegation playoff with Japan
- Japan clash to decide Irish fate as U-20s face drop after Scottish loss
- 'Absolutely bloody delighted!' - Trevor Brennan's son Daniel gives brilliant interview after France U20 stun New Zealand
- Ireland U20 face into relegation playoff after defeat to Scotland at U20 World Championship
- World Rugby U20 Championship LIVE: Ireland battle it out for ninth place with Scotland
- Five changes as Irish U-20 side try to avoid relegation dogfight