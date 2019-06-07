Ireland U20 head coach Noel McNamara has made two changes to his team to face Australia in the World Championship in Argentina on Saturday.

Further injury blows for Ireland U20 as Noel McNamara makes two changes for Australia

Ireland got their campaign off to the perfect start with an emphatic 42-26 bonus point win over England last Saturday, and now face the junior Wallabies in a game that will have massive semi-final ramifications.

Ireland were hit with a number of injury blows before the tournament, with out-half Harry Byrne and flanker Scott Penny both ruled out, and McNamara has to deal with two further withdrawals, with fullback Iwan Hughes (finger) and centre Sean French (face) both sidelined for the rest of the competition.

There are two changes to the starting team that beat England, with Hughes replaced by Rob Russell, while Azur Allison, who is ruled out with a concussion, is replaced by Ronan Watters in the back row.

Despite a stellar cameo off the bench against England, Ben Healy is selected among the replacements once again.

The game kicks off tomorrow at 2.30pm Irish time.

Ireland U20

15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

26. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Online Editors