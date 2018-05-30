France vs Ireland, U20 world championship: Noel McNamara's young guns look to upset the odds in Perpignan
Ireland get their U20 World Championship campaign underway in Perpignan tonight with a daunting clash against hosts France. Independent.ie's U-20 World Championship coverage is in association with PwC.
Online Editors
Related Content
- McNamara's band aiming to rock U-20 French hosts
- Ireland have named their team for their opening U20 World Cup clash with hosts France
- The next generation: Five Ireland U20 prospects who could have a big impact at the world championship