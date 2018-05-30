Sport U20 World Championship

Wednesday 30 May 2018

France vs Ireland, U20 world championship: Noel McNamara's young guns look to upset the odds in Perpignan

2 February 2018; Harry Byrne of Ireland in action during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Brive, in France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile
2 February 2018; Harry Byrne of Ireland in action during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Brive, in France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Ireland get their U20 World Championship campaign underway in Perpignan tonight with a daunting clash against hosts France. Independent.ie's U-20 World Championship coverage is in association with PwC.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport