Sport U20 World Championship

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

'Absolutely bloody delighted!' - Trevor Brennan's son Daniel gives brilliant interview after France U20 stun New Zealand

France U20 prop Daniel Brennan.
France U20 prop Daniel Brennan.

Daniel Brennan's interviews are the gift that keeps on giving.

The France U20 prop, son of former Ireland and Leinster lock Trevor, showcased his strong Irish accent after seeing off Noel McNamara's youngsters in the opening game, and was wheeled out for media duty after tonight's dramatic World Championship semi-final.

France upset New Zealand 16-7 to reach the final, where they will play England, and Brennan was buoyant in his post-match interview.

You'd have to try hard to find a more Irish way of summing up your emotions than 'Absolutely bloody delighted'.

Watch's Daniel's brilliant reaction below:

Independent.ie's World Rugby U-20s Championship coverage is in association with PwC

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport