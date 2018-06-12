'Absolutely bloody delighted!' - Trevor Brennan's son Daniel gives brilliant interview after France U20 stun New Zealand

The France U20 prop, son of former Ireland and Leinster lock Trevor, showcased his strong Irish accent after seeing off Noel McNamara's youngsters in the opening game, and was wheeled out for media duty after tonight's dramatic World Championship semi-final.

France upset New Zealand 16-7 to reach the final, where they will play England, and Brennan was buoyant in his post-match interview.

You'd have to try hard to find a more Irish way of summing up your emotions than 'Absolutely bloody delighted'.