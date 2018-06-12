'Absolutely bloody delighted!' - Trevor Brennan's son Daniel gives brilliant interview after France U20 stun New Zealand
Daniel Brennan's interviews are the gift that keeps on giving.
The France U20 prop, son of former Ireland and Leinster lock Trevor, showcased his strong Irish accent after seeing off Noel McNamara's youngsters in the opening game, and was wheeled out for media duty after tonight's dramatic World Championship semi-final.
France upset New Zealand 16-7 to reach the final, where they will play England, and Brennan was buoyant in his post-match interview.
You'd have to try hard to find a more Irish way of summing up your emotions than 'Absolutely bloody delighted'.
Watch's Daniel's brilliant reaction below:
'Absolutely bloody delighted' @FFRugby 's Daniel Brennan give hilariously honest reaction after his side beat New Zealand to book a place in the final of the #WorldRugbyU20s pic.twitter.com/OIkDQO1jfC— World Rugby (@WorldRugby) June 12, 2018
Online Editors
