WATCH: Italian flanker red-carded for outrageous spear tackle on Ireland under-20s lock Jack Dunne

Ireland scored five tries in the opening 40 minutes to lead by 31-15 at the interval. Despite some amazing attacking play on show, the half will be remembered for Bianchi's offence.

He lifted Dunne almost 360 degrees before delivering him to the ground with no regard for his safety after just 10 minutes. The referee consulted the TMO before brandishing the red.

Thankfully Dunne did not suffer a serious injury and was able to continue. Despite their numerical advantage, Ireland were outscored 19-7 after the break and just about held on for a 38-34 win. Italy earned two bonus points in defeat.