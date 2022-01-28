Ulster’s Reuben Crothers named captain as Ireland’s U20 Six Nations squad confirmed

Reuben Crothers will captain the Ireland U-20s 31-man squad for the upcoming Six Nations.

The Ulster back-row has skippered the side throughout the warm-up games and has impressed the coaches enough to be given the prestigious honour of leading his country.

Ireland are set to begin their campaign against Wales at Musgrave Park next Friday and head coach Richie Murphy will be hoping for a positive start.

Murphy has included exciting Munster trio Pa Campbell, Tony Butler and Ethan Coughlan, who were all involved in Munster's famous European win over Wasps before Christmas.

Leinster duo Jack Boyle and Mark Morrissey are two of four players involved at this age-grade for a second season, alongside Crothers and winger Chay Mullins, who recently featured for Ireland Sevens at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series leg in Malaga.

“We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations,” Murphy said.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday’s opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support.”

Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations:

Forwards (17):

Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)

James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)

James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)

Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)

Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)

Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster).

Ireland Fixtures:

Ireland v Wales, Friday 4 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)

France v Ireland, Friday 11 February, Stade Maurice David, 8pm (Virgin Media)

Ireland v Italy, Friday 25 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (Virgin Media)

England v Ireland, Saturday 12 March, StoneX Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 20 March, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media)