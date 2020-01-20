Ulster flanker McCann named captain as 20 Leinster players selected in Ireland's U-20 Six Nations squad

Leinster will once again be the bulk suppliers to the Ireland U-20s Six Nations squad as a whopping 20 of the province's young players are included.

Leinster will once again be the bulk suppliers to the Ireland U-20s Six Nations squad as a whopping 20 of the province's young players are included.

Head coach Noel McNamara has named a 37-man squad with seven Ulster players, five Munster, four Connacht and one IQ (Irish-qualified) player making the cut along with the raft of Leinster representatives.

Seven players who featured in last year's squad are back for another season, including Ulster flanker David McCann, who has been named captain, as well as impressive Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson, who is vice-captain.

Cork Con out-half Jack Crowley is one of five Munster players in McNamara’s panel alongside Thomas Ahern, Academy second row Eoin O’Connor, Cian Hurley of Garryowen and UCC centre Harry O'Riordan.

Powerful Connacht number eight Joshua Dunne leads the Connacht contingent of four, while Dan Kelly is the sole squad member from the IRFU's IQ system.

"It’s always a very exciting time for these young players when the Six Nations comes around," McNamara said.

"We have been working through the selection process since last year, which has culminated in today’s 37-man squad announcement.



"It was a tough selection and there are a number of players who are unlucky to miss out.

“It’s important to note at this stage that selection will be ongoing and players from outside this group will have further opportunities to impress throughout the season."

Ireland won the Grand Slam last year before suffering a spate of injuries and finishing eighth at the Junior World Cup.

Ireland will begin their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Irish Independent Park on January 31 before Wales come to the Cork venue the following week on February 7.

Ireland Under-20 2020 Six Nations Squad:



Forwards (20):

Charlie Ward (Tullow RFC / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Marcus Hannan (Clane RFC / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

Harry Noonan (Greystones RFC / Old Wesley RFC / Leinster)

Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

John McKee (Campbell College / Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Bobby Sheehan (Clongowes Wood College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Ryan McMahon (Clongowes Wood College / Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)

Brian Deeny (Wexford Wanderers / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Eoin O'Connor (Waterpark RFC / Young Munster RFC / Munster)

Thomas Ahern (Waterpark RFC / Shannon RFC / Munster)

Joe McCarthy (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Blackrock College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Cian Prendergast (Newbridge College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Cian Hurley (CBC Cork / Garryowen FC / Munster)

Sean O'Brien (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Mark Hernan (St Michael’s College / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Anthony Ryan (Clongowes Wood College / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

David McCann (RBAI / Banbridge RFC / Ulster)

Joshua Dunne (Denstone College / Galwegians RFC / Connacht).



Backs (17):

Lewis Finlay (Down High School / Malone RFC / Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School / Queens RFC / Ulster)

Jack Crowley (Bandon RFC / Cork Constitution FC / Munster)

Cathal Forde (Coláiste Iognáid / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

Tim Corkery (Kilkenny RFC / Lansdowne FC / Leinster)

Andrew Smith (St Michael’s College / Clontarf FC / Leinster)

Niall Comerford (Blackrock College / UCD RFC / Leinster)

Ethan McIlroy (Methody College / Queens RFC / Ulster)

Diarmuid Kilgallen (Cistercian College Roscrea / Galwegians RFC / Connacht)

Hayden Hyde (Cranleigh School / Ballynahinch RFC / Ulster)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena RFC / Ballymena RFC / Ulster)

Harry O'Riordan (CBC Cork / UCC RFC / Munster)

Luis Faria (Newpark Comprehensive / Dublin University FC / Leinster)

Dan Kelly (Kirkham Grammar / Loughborogh University / IQ Rugby)

Oran McNulty (Millfield School / Corinthians RFC / Connacht)

Max O'Reilly (St Gerard’s / Dublin University FC / Leinster).

Online Editors