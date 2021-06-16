U-20s hotshot Cosgrave aims to further St Michael’s trend

Chris Cosgrave knows a strong showing for the Ireland U-20s could enhance his Leinster ambitions

The conveyor belt of talent at St Michael's shows no signs of slowing down, with Chris Cosgrave one of the latest exciting young talents to emerge from the school.

Cosgrave, a versatile back-three player, won a Junior and Senior Cup with Michael's, and he is hoping to bring that winning mentality to the Ireland U-20s set-up ahead of Saturday's Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Michael's are currently enjoying a golden era, having produced the likes of James Ryan, Dan Leavy and, more recently, Ryan Baird.

“I think the relationship between coaches and players is pretty special,” Cosgrave said. “I think a lot of credit could go down to Andy Skehan and Emmet MacMahon for the hours they have put in individually and as a team. They have put an incredible amount of time into that.

“Then there is always that special feeling of playing with people from your school. You spend each day with them. They are memories that will last a lifetime.”

Having began his rugby journey with Old Belvedere, Cosgrave moved onto the Leinster sub-Academy. He will be hoping to catch the eye in the Six Nations in a bid to push his way up the provincial ladder after getting a taste of the Leinster senior set-up in recent months.

“They were an enjoyable couple of weeks, seeing how the senior system works, and being involved in a match week was great,” Cosgrave added. “Ross Byrne and Harry Byrne were pretty helpful to me. Felipe (Contepomi) gave me quite a lot of his time as well in terms of coaching, which was very good.”

Meanwhile, Levi Vaughan and Will Reilly have replaced injured hooker Lee Barron and scrum-half Ben Murphy in the U-20s squad.