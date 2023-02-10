U-20 star Sam Prendergast shows nerves of steel to get Six Nations weekend off to winning start

Ireland's players celebrate after their U-20 Six Nations win against France at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ireland’s U-20s made it two wins from two on their quest to retain the Six Nations at a sold-out Musgrave Park.

Tries by Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Gavin had the hosts ahead, before a brilliant penalty by man of the match Sam Prendergast at the death saw Richie Murphy’s side make it back-to-back wins at the end of a pulsating tussle.

Ireland survived a huge second-half fightback to defeat last year’s runners-up in a result that may decide this year’s championship.

A clever exit kick by Prendergast, brother of Ireland international Cian, allowed the hosts to escape some early pressure and charge forward.

After knocking on the French door for a few minutes, Prendergast put Ireland’s first points on the board with a textbook penalty kick on 10 minutes.

Moments later, Ireland won a lineout close to the French ’22, before prop Paddy McCarthy, brother of Ireland lock Joe, charged over for his second try of the tournament after fine work by captain Gus McCarthy.

The visitors hit back with a try of their own on 19 minutes, as second-row Hugo Auradoi powered over from close range.

Prendergast’s penalty minutes later extended Ireland’s lead to six points.

France prop Zaccharie Affane was sin-binned on the half-hour mark, before the TMO awarded Galway native Gavin his first try of the Six Nations, with Prendergast adding the extras.

The visitors pulled a try back through second-row Brent Liufau before they lost Lenni Nouchi to the sin-bin as Ireland entered the break 20-14 ahead.

After the interval, Prendergast made no mistake with a third penalty.

France almost scored a try moments later in fortuitous fashion, after Tom Raffy’s penalty hit both posts and fell to a blue shirt. The hosts scrambled back and managed to hold it up over the line, but went down to 14 as George Hadden picked up a yellow card. Ireland suffered a double blow on the hour mark as Theo Attissogbe went over for France. Diarmuid Mangan was sin-binned for a high tackle in the build-up and the gap was cut to four points.

The visitors then took the lead for the first time on 63 minutes as Nouchi charged over after a powerful maul.

Gleeson touched down on 70 minutes but Enzo Benmegal subsequently went over in the corner and Hugo Reus nailed a monster conversion to put the French a point ahead in the closing stages to set up a grandstand finish.

However, Prendergast stepped up to nail a 78th-minute penalty, after missing another effort minutes earlier, to secure the thrilling win.

The victory keeps Murphy’s side on course to retain their Grand Slam Crown – next up is a trip to Treviso to face Italy on February 24.

IRELAND U-20 – H McErlean; J Nicholson, H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden, G McCarthy (capt) (D Sheahan 48, G McCarthy 56), P McCarthy; D Mangan, C O’Tighearnaigh; J McNabney, R Quinn (G Morris 56), B Gleeson.

FRANCE U-20 – L Bielle-Biarrey; T Attissogbe, N Depoortere, E Gailleton, E Benmegal; T Raffy, L Carbonneau; L Penverne (Tabarot 71), B Massa (Lacombre 40), Z Affane; H Auradou (Chinarro 66), B Liufau; O Jegou, L Nouchi, M Gazzotti.

REF – A Mabey (New Zealand)