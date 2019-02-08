Six Nations match tracker: Ireland U20 and Women's teams looking for away wins in Scotland
Ireland U20 and the Ireland women's team are both in action away to Scotland tonight. Follow the two games in our match tracker.
Online Editors
Cian Tracey The biggest challenge now facing the Ireland U-20s is to ensure that they haven't peaked too soon after they got their Six Nations off to such an ideal start.
Ireland U20 have made just one change to the team that secured a brilliant victory over England as Noel McNamara's side prepare for their second Six Nations game against Scotland.
Cian Tracey One of rugby's new buzz terms, particularly since Joe Schmidt admitted that Ireland were bullied by England, is 'dominant tackle'.
