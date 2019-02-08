Six Nations match tracker: Ireland U20 and Women's teams looking for away wins in Scotland

Independent.ie

Ireland U20 and the Ireland women's team are both in action away to Scotland tonight. Follow the two games in our match tracker.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/rugby/u20s-six-nations/six-nations-match-tracker-ireland-u20-and-womens-teams-looking-for-away-wins-in-scotland-37796396.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37796365.ece/ab4b4/AUTOCROP/h342/1641593.jpg