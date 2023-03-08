Richie Murphy makes three changes as Ireland U-20 look to keep Grand Slam bid going in Scotland

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy has made three changes to his side to take on Scotland in Glasgow on Friday night (7.15pm, RTÉ2).

Murphy’s men have already won three games out of three, and remain on course for a second consecutive Six Nations Grand Slam, which has never been done at the U-20 age grade.

Two changes come in the pack, with Connacht prop Fiachna Barrett coming in at tighthead prop while Paul O’Connell’s nephew Evan is named at second row.

Andrew Osborne, the brother of Leinster centre Jamie, is another new face, with the Naas man set to make his U-20 debut on the right wing.

A win over Scotland would set up a possible Grand Slam decider against England in Musgrave Park on March 19, with England having also won three from three ahead of their home tie with France on Friday night.

Ireland U-20

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

4. Evan O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)

19. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Liam Molony (Dublin University/Leinster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Matthew Lynch (Dublin University/Leinster)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster).