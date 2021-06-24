Richie Murphy makes six changes to Ireland U-20 team for Wales clash

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy has rotated his team to face Wales in the Six Nations. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Six new faces will start for Ireland U-20 as they look to make it two from two in the Six Nations against Wales on Friday night.

Remarkably, Ireland are targeting their tenth straight win in the competition dating back to the start of the 2019 campaign, where they won a Grand Slam.

Murphy's men got off to a perfect start against Scotland last Saturday, running in a 38-7 bonus-point win. With all the games being played in Cardiff, Ireland face a tough task against the home side on Friday.

Murphy has made three changes in the backline, with Nathan Doak and Tim Corkery coming in at nine and ten respectively, while Chris Cosgrave is named on the left wing.

In the pack, Jack Boyle and and Mark Donnelly move from the bench into the front row, with Donnacha Byrne getting the nod at blindside flanker.

The game kicks off on Friday night at 8pm, and is live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland U20s (v Wales):



15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

13. Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

12. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

11. Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Tim Corkery (St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny/UCD RFC/Leinster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)



1. Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)

4. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

7. Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

8. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain).



Replacements:



16. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

17. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

18. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

19. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

23. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

24. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

25. Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)

26. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster).