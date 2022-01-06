Richie Murphy makes seven changes as Ireland U-20 continue Six Nations preparation

Reuben Crothers will captain Ireland U-20 for their latest warm-up match. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Ireland U-20s will continue their preparations for the upcoming Six Nations when they take on a Leinster Development side at Energia Park tomorrow (2.0.)

With the Six Nations opener against Wales now less than a month away, head coach Richie Murphy is set to take another close look at many of the country's brightest talents.

Murphy has made seven changes to the side who beat Munster last week, as Ulster openside Reuben Crothers again captains Ireland.

Munster full-back Patrick Campbell, who impressed on his professional debut in the memorable Champions Cup win over Wasps last month, also retains his place in the back-line, along with Leinster duo Fionn Gibbons and Charlie Tector. Connacht's Matthew Devine gets the nod at scrum-half.

Leinster props Oisin Michel and Rory McGuire continue in the front-row, while their team-mates Mark Morrissey and James Culhane start again in a pack that also includes Ulster's James McCormack, John Glasgow and Lorcan McLoughlin.

"We have had two really valuable work-outs either side of Christmas and Friday is another opportunity for players in the extended group to showcase themselves, as we build towards the Six Nations and our first Friday Night Lights game in Cork,” Murphy said.



Ireland U-20s – P Campbell; G Coomber, F Gibbons, B Brownlee, A King; C Tector, M Devine; O Michel, J McCormick, R McGuire; J Glasgow, M Morrissey; L McLoughlin, R Crothers (capt), J Culhane. Reps: J Hanlon, K Ryan, S Wilson, A McNamee, C Moloney, A Maher, T Butler, D Squires, C O'Tighearnaigh, R Malone, D Rhys Hey.