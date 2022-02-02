Reuben Crothers captains Ireland U-20 as team named for opening Six Nations clash with Wales

Ulster number seven Reuben Crothers will lead Ireland U-20 out at Musgrave Park in their Six Nations opener against Wales on Friday night (8pm).

Head coach Richie Murphy has named his team for the first game of the Six Nations for a fixture that Ireland won in last year’s tournament, played over the summer in Cardiff.

Crothers is one of four Ulstermen in the side, with James McNabney joining him in the back row while James McCormick and Scott Wilson are named in the front row. Loosehead prop Jack Boyle is one of the more promising prospect on show, and he is one of eight Leinster players in the starting team.

Patrick Campbell is the sole Munster representative in the starting XV, with the fullback impressing on his senior debut away to Wasps in the Champions Cup earlier this season.

The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2.

Ireland U-20

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

12. Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

11. Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Scott Wilson (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster) (capt)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)