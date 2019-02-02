Pace, power and attitude - five standout performers from Ireland U20s thrilling win over England

Most rugby fans were glued to France vs Wales in the Six Nations opener last night but if you punched in RTÉ 2 on your remote control you would have been just as satisified with the entertainment on offer.

On a cold night at Irish Independent Park, Noel McNamara's Ireland U20 side produced a seismic shock, beating 14-point favourites England after a dramatic comeback.

All the more impressive was that they picked up a try bonus point at the death, while denying the visitors any consolation in a 35-27 win that saw Ireland fight back from a 21-10 deficit.

Given the comings and goings among the playing group, each year of U20 rugby is its own entity - out-half Harry Byrne was the sole survivor of the team that was almost relegated from the Junior World Cup last summer.

Noel McNamara has a new crop of players to work with and already they look like an exciting class.

You could name any of the starting 15 as having excelled themselves - and a few of the replacements too - but here is a flavour of who stood out as Ireland got their U20 Six Nations campaign off to the perfect start.

John Hodnett

The Munster number eight carried the ball like he was shot out of a cannon, punching hole after hole in the English rearguard as he showed a turn of pace that would rival Sean Cronin's rapid runs into the opposition half.

Was particularly busy in the first period when Ireland were clinging on. Hodnett isn't in the Munster academy but has represented the A team in the Celtic Cup this season. Follows in the footsteps of fellow Munster man Jack O'Sullivan, who was one of Ireland's standout performers at number eight during the 2018 U20 season.

Craig Casey

The Shannon nine marshalled his troops brilliantly throughout and like a lot of good scrum-halves, he has a mouth to match his sharp play around the pitch. A moment that typified his fiery spirit was after the Munster academy player was laid out by a big English ball carrier late in the second half. Casey was shaken but still managed to vault back onto his feet to give some verbals that showed he was still up for the fight.

Scott Penny

The Leinster flanker has seen plenty of game time in the PRO 14 this season so a big outing was expected from him against a daunting English back row featuring Premiership regulars Tom Willis and Ted Hill. Penny delivered, putting in a robust display of tackling and carrying to justify his position as one of the team's brightest prospects.

Liam Turner

Like Penny, who played for St Michael's in last year's Leinster Schools Senior Cup, outside centre Turner is less than a year on from leading Blackrock to glory in the final at the RDS. The stocky 13 is built like a forward but that hasn't impacted on his pace, with an impressive burst late in the first half helping turn the match in Ireland's favour. He forms an exciting centre partnership with captain David Hawkshaw, with the old Belvedere and Blackrock rivals coming together to serve the national interest.

Harry Byrne

Another out-half from the Byrne family, Harry looks all the better for having endured the tough 2018 season, and he led his team masterfully last night.

He was passing team-mates into holes, struck the ball well off the tee and his tactical radar was accurate too. Can't ask for much more - and he showed bottle to nail the clinching conversion after Cormac Foley sniped over for the bonus point try late on.

Next up is Scotland away next Friday, and Noel McNamara will be confident of securing a win against a side who lost 22-32 at home to Italy last night.

Online Editors