Nine-try Ireland wallop Scotland to claim U-20 Six Nations Grand Slam in style

The Ireland team celebrate with the U20 Six Nations championship trophy at Musgrave Park in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Grand Slam deciders are supposed to be nervy affairs, but from start to finish, this ruthless Ireland U-20 team looked every bit the champion side that they now are.

For just the third time in the country's history at this level, Ireland completed the clean sweep, and they did so in emphatic style by obliterating Scotland in front of a packed Musgrave Park.

They join the class of 2007 and 2019, and this year's crop deserve immense credit for doing it the hard way by beating both France and England on the road.

As they had done in their previous four wins, Ireland played thrilling rugby, scoring nine tries and only conceding one late on.

In keeping with how this has been a huge collective effort, Ireland had eight different try scorers in Jack Boyle, Jude Postlethwaite, James Culhane, Ben Carson, Matthew Devine, James McCormick and Josh Hanlon, while Fionn Gibbons crossed twice.

In truth, a poor Scotland side that included the sons of Gregor Townsend and Bryan Redpath at half-back offered very little resistance, but take nothing away from Richie Murphy's youngsters, who will remember this day for the rest of their lives.

On what was the biggest occasion of their fledgling careers, Ireland showed no signs of nerves and didn't hold back in destroying Scotland

The contest was over by half-time, as Ireland were already 33-0 to the good and very much out of sight.

It was a case of how many points they would score after the restart and Ireland added another 26 for good measure.

In Boyle, Leinster and Ireland have a loosehead who looks to have a very bright future ahead of him. Strong at scrum time, powerful in the carry and effective in defence, Boyle was outstanding.

Scotland had no answer to the Irish pack's pace and power, as the forwards set the platform for the talented back-line to thrive in the gaping holes that appeared at an alarming rate.

Postlethwaite was a threat every time he was on the ball, as the Ulster centre once again showed just why there is so much excitement about his potential up north.

Boyle was everywhere in the opening stages and having won a turnover penalty, it set the platform to get the rout underway.

Tighthead Rory McGuire, who was also very impressive, won a turnover and made a big carry before Boyle did the same and powered his way over. Charlie Tector added the extras for a 7-0 lead inside six minutes.

Another turnover, this time by talismanic skipper Reuben Crothers, allowed Ireland in again, as Fionn Gibbons's quick feet saw him score in the corner.

Tector was off target with the conversion, but the out-half didn't have to wait long to make amends, as 10 minutes later, Postlethwaite profited from some poor Scottish defending to score Ireland's third try.

19 unanswered points soon became 26 and although Boyle had a second try chalked off by the TMO, Ireland wrapped up the bonus point on 33 minutes when Tector's dink over the top bounced favourably into the path of Culhane, who had the easiest of tasks to dot down.

Ireland were utterly rampant and they heaped further misery on the visitors with a fifth first-half try, with Carson getting over after Culhane and Mark Morrissey punched holes in the leaky defence.

Tector was again on target with the touchline conversion to give his side an unassailable 33-0 lead at the break.

The crowd only had to wait 13 minutes of the second-half to be brought to their feet again, as Chay Mullins, who had earlier replaced the injured Patrick Campbell, turned on the afterburners before Matthew Devine's clever kick in behind saw him score Ireland's sixth try.

Keen to get in on the action, the pack took matters into their own hands by mauling Scotland back over their own line, McCormick on the end of it.

Tony Butler, who had put his side into that position in the first place with a superb touch-finder, converted to open up a 45-point gap.

Postlethwaite was sent to the bin and that allowed Scotland to get on the board, as Ross McKnight got a late try that was scant consolation.

Fittingly, however, Ireland would have the final say, as replacement hooker Josh Hanlon finished off another sweeping move before Gibbons scored his second of the game.

Butler converted both late tries to complete a stunning victory and with it the Grand Slam.

Ireland U-20s – P Campbell (C Mullins 37); A King, J Postlethwaite, B Carson, F Gibbons; C Tector (T Butler 56), M Devine (E Coughlan 56); J Boyle (O Michel 59) , J McCormick (J Hanlon 59), R Maguire (S Wilson 56); C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey (A McNamee 59); L McLoughlin, R Crothers (capt), J Culhane (D Mangan59).

Scotland U-20s – R McClintock (K Clark 28); R McKnight (T Glendenning 71), D Munn, A Stirrat, B Evans, C Townsend, M Redpath (J Cope 59); M Jones (D Hood 45), P Harrison (A Rogers 71), G Scougall (C Bowker 59); J Taylor, M Williamson; M Deehan (I Hill 59), R Brown, R Tait (R Gordon 68).

REF: F Vedovelli (Italy)