Nathan Doak shines as Ireland U20s set up Triple Crown clash with England

Ireland's Nathan Doak performs a box kick during the Under 20s Six Nations match at Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Ireland U-20s will play England for the Triple Crown next week after taking Wales to the cleaners in Cardiff.

It was men against boys at the Arms Park as Richie Murphy’s side physically dominated a poor Wales outfit, while their attack was on point throughout.

Ireland laid siege to the Wales try line in the opening exchanges, getting held up over the line twice, while Wales lock Joe Peard stole a crucial lineout. But Ireland were finally rewarded for their territorial domination when inside centre Cathal Forde charged over for their first try, with Jamie Osborne adding the extras.

Wales fell further behind after a well-worked try by the visitors. A terrific break by full-back Jamie Osborne down the touchline put Wales on the backfoot before a lovely pass from Shane Jennings allowed Chris Cosgrave to run in unopposed from 30 metres out.

Nathan Doak added the conversion, and a further penalty to give Ireland an almost unassailable lead after a mere 30 minutes.

It took Wales 36 minutes to build any meaningful pressure in the Ireland 22.

A few powerful carries from Harri Deaves and Carwyn Tuipulotu nearly got Wales over the line, but they were repelled by an aggressive Irish defence.

Ireland picked up where they left off in the early stages of the second half.

Dangerous No 9 Doak exchanged passes with Osborne, who put the scrum-half over at the left-hand corner.

To their credit, Wales refused to throw in the towel and claimed their first try of the game.

Carrick McDonough carried hard off his blindside wing, which set the platform for captain Alex Mann to squeeze over the line.

Ireland were temporarily reduced to 14 men when centre Jennings was sent to the sin-bin for cynically killing the ball at the breakdown just metres away from the Wales line.

The home side then crossed for their second try when McDonough went over at the corner after some wonderful handling from the Welsh backs, with Sam Costelow converting from the touchline.

But this simply served as a wake-up call for the Irish with Doak kicking a further penalty while Wales wing McDonough was also sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on.

Daniel Okeke claimed the bonus-point try for the visitors when he powered over from close range after a well-worked driving lineout. And Kendellen rubbed further salt into Welsh wounds with a late try after a lineout maul.

Wales U-20: J Beetham; D John, I Evans (E James 75), J Hawkins, C McDonough; S Costelow (W Reed 68), H Williams (E Lloyd 54); G Phillips (T Bevacqua 57), E Daniel (O Burrows 50), N Evans; J Peard (J Fender 41), D Jenkins (C Tshiunza 41); A Mann, H Deaves, C Tuipulotu.

Ireland U-20: J Osborne; B Moxham (C Rankin 74), S Jennings, C Forde, C Cosgrave (J Postlethwaite 66); T Corkery (B Carson 72), N Doak; J Boyle (G Saunderson 63), R Loughnane (E De Buitlear 70), M Donnelly (S Illo 63); A Soroka (M Morrisey 68), H Sheridan; D Byrne (D Okeke 67), O McCormack, A Kendellen.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France).