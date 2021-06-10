Munster's Alex Kendellen to captain Ireland squad for Under-20 Six Nations campaign

Alex Kendellen will skipper the Ireland team in the upcoming U20 Six Nations

Munster Academy player Alex Kendellen will captain a 34-strong Ireland U-20s squad ahead of the upcoming Six Nations campaign.

The talented No 8 is highly-rated in Munster and he is part of an exciting squad who will take part in the tournament, which will be held in Cardiff.

Alex Soroka and Tim Corkery, who both recently made their senior Leinster debuts, are two of six players involved at this age-grade for a second season, alongside Ulster duo Conor McKee and Ben Moxham, Connacht’s Cathal Forde and Ben Murphy of Leinster.

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Scotland on Saturday week, before facing hosts Wales in Round 2 on Friday, June 25 (Kick-off 8pm).

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with England on Thursday, July 1 (Kick-off 8pm) and their Championship will conclude with ties against Italy on Wednesday, July 7 (Kick-off 2pm) and France on Thursday, July 13 (Kick-off 4.45pm).

Commenting on his squad selection, head coach Richie Murphy said: “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in Cardiff.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and Saturday’s opening game against Scotland, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action.”

Meanwhile, Ireland U-20 international Dan Kelly has been included in the England squad for the first time.

The English born centre, who has impressed with Leicester Tigers this season, played for Ireland in last year's U-20s Six Nations, but has now decided to pursue a career with England.

Ireland Squad for 2021 U20 Six Nations:



Forwards:

George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Jack Boyle (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Temi Asewunmi Lasisi (CBS Enniscorthy/Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Mark Donnelly (CBC Cork/Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiáran/An Ghaeltacht/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Lee Barron (St Michael’s College/Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Colaiste Chiaran/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Mark Morrisey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

Oisin McCormack (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Donnacha Byrne (Summerhill College/Sligo RFC/Connacht)

Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

Daniel Okeke (Ard Scoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster)

Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)



Backs:



Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Ben Murphy (Presentation College Bray/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Tim Corkery (Kilkenny College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

Shane Jennings (Garbally College/Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

Josh O’Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (St Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster).



Ireland U20 Six Nations Fixtures 2021:

(All games at Cardiff Arms Park)

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday June 19, 2pm

Wales v Ireland, Friday June 25, 8pm

Ireland v England, Thursday July 1, 8pm

Italy v Ireland, Wednesday July 7, 2pm

Ireland v France, Tuesday July 13, 4.45pm.