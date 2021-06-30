Munster-born Leinster forward Alex Soroka making big impression with Ireland U-20s ahead of England showdown

Alex Soroka of Ireland celebrates after scoring a try against Scotland in the Six Nations U-20 Championship. Photo: Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

Alex Soroka is the young Leinster forward who grew up supporting Munster and is now making a big impression with an unbeaten Ireland side in the U-20 Six Nations.

The 20-year-old forward was born in Cork to Ukrainian parents, but now wears a blue shirt rather than a red one at provincial level.

He has impressed in the back-row and at lock for Ireland this summer. Richie Murphy’s side have won their opening two games against Scotland and Wales with bonus points.

So, too, have England – who have Stuart Lancaster’s son, Dan, starting at inside centre – which means something will have to give when the two sides meet at Cardiff Arms Park tonight.

“I’ve been really impressed by England’s first two games against France and Scotland,” said Soroka, who made his Leinster debut against Glasgow last season and is often known as Alexi.

“They can play through us, or around us, and they’ve got a very good kicking game and set-piece. We know we’ll have to be at the top of our game in every aspect if we want to beat them.

“It’s pretty exciting for us to play against a team which has so much quality. It gives us a chance to show what we can do.

Ireland beat England – so often a strong side at U-20 level – last time they met. Both teams have a perfect record so far in the 2021 tournament with Ireland top on points difference.

Ireland’s side for the renewal shows two changes from the Wales tie. Temi Lasisi and Sam Illo return to the front-row, with Alex Kendellen again captaining the side.

“I’ve really enjoyed the two wins so far, but there is a bigger challenge coming on Thursday and I can’t wait for the game,” said Soroka, who is at lock against England.

“It was really nice for me to get my Leinster debut. That was a pretty cool moment, but I’ve parked that and want to focus on performing to the best of my ability for this team.

“I did call line-outs in school. It’s one of those things where you get out what you put in. There is a lot of hard work during the week, especially in these camps which are really full-on.

“You have to get into the computer room and study. It’s hard work but if you do it, you might be able to steal some of the opposition’s balls and provide quality possession for your team.

“I find it pretty rewarding. England have a good line-out, so it’s going to be a good challenge and hopefully we can do a good job there.”

Ireland – Osborne; Moxham, Jennings, Forde, Cosgrave; Corkery, Doak; Lasisi, Loughnane, Illo, Soroka, Sheridan, Byrne, McCormack, Kendellen (capt). Rep: De Buitlear, Boyle, Donnelly, Morrissey, Crothers, McKee, Carson, Postlethwaite, Kelleher, Okeke, Mullins

England – Atkinson; Litchfield, Bates, Lancaster, Relton; Smith, Van Poortvliet (capt); Brantingham, Riley, Kindell-Beaton, Clark, Groves, Richards, Clement, Merigan. Rep: Vanes, Haffar, Green, Thomas, Stonham, Gray, Carr-Smith, Matthews, Cokanasiga, Roebuck, Bailey

Ireland v England,

Live, RTÉ Player/RTÉ News Now, 8.0