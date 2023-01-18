Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy named Ireland U-20 captain as Six Nations squad announced

Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy will captain Ireland during the upcoming U-20 Six Nations as Richie Murphy’s side look to defend their title.

Ireland won an impressive Grand Slam last year, with Leinster duo Diarmuid Mangan and Conor O'Tighearnaigh, as well as Ulster back row James McNabney, returning from the 2022 squad.

A further four players - Sam Prendergast, Charlie Irvine, Harry West and George Hadden - are named in the 2023 squad having featured during the U20 Summer Series in Italy last June.

Former Blackrock College star McCarthy will captain the team, who start their campaign away to Wales in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 3 February (Kick-off 7pm, live on Virgin Media).

Richie Murphy is the head coach, and he will be assisted by Willie Faloon (Defence and Lineout), Mark Sexton (Backs and Attack) and Aaron Dundon (Scrum and Contact Coach).

"We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it's an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations," Murphy said.

"We as coaches have pushed the players over the last number of months and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and the opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

"We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action at Musgrave Park in Cork, where we always have huge support."

Ireland U-20 Squad

Forwards (17):

George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster)

Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere)

Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

Conor O'Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster)

Charlie Irvine (Queen's University/Ulster)

Evan O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)



Backs (15):

Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster)

Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster)

Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby)

James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)

Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster)



Ireland U20 Fixtures:

Friday, 3 February: Wales v Ireland, Colwyn Bay, 7pm (Virgin Media)

Friday, 10 February: Ireland v France, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)

Friday, 24 February: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Friday, 10 March: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)

Sunday, 19 March: Ireland v England, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).