‘It will be unbelievable’ – Ireland U-20 back-row Ruadhán Quinn can’t wait for England decider

10 March 2023; Ruadhán Quinn of Ireland after the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland U-20 back-row Ruadhán Quinn expects next weekend’s Six Nations decider against England to be ‘unbelievable’.

Richie Murphy’s side crushed Scotland in the penultimate round on Friday night as Quinn scored a hat-trick of tries in the stunning 75-point win in Glasgow.

“It will be unbelievable,” Quinn told RTÉ Sport after picking up Player of the Match in Scotstoun.

“I know Musgrave Park well, I have played there a few times and have happy memories there. We will enjoy tonight and celebrate, but we’ll get back tomorrow and review the game.

“A few more tweaks for next week because we know how strong that English side is. We’ll patch up whatever we need to patch up, and hopefully, next week goes well."

Ireland touched down 12 tries in the impressive rout and Quinn was pleased with his side's display as they remain on course to retain the championship.

“I was happy, it’s been a tough enough championship. At times I felt like we weren’t always getting the chances and opportunities, but I was delighted.

"At the end of the day, it’s not about me, it’s about the team. We got five points and that’s all that really matters.

“We had two weeks off after the last game (Italy), and although we were winning there were lots of little flaws and a few things to improve on.

"We had two tough weeks of training, training against the seniors last week which really showed the level. We cleaned up small tight shapes and things like that which helped us find holes to run through (Scotland).“