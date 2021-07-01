Ireland's U-20 winning streak comes to an end as powerful England take control of Six Nations

Ireland U-20 lost their first Six Nations game since 2018 against England on Wednesday night. Photo by Chris Fairweather/Sportsfile

IRELAND suffered their first defeat of the Under-20 Six Nations and lost their perfect record to England as they suffered a 24-15 reversal at Cardiff Arms Park.

Both teams went into this game unbeaten making it in effect a championship decider, but it was Ireland whose Grand Slam bid was ruined, with their 10-game winning streak in the tournament ending in the process.

Richie Murphy’s side tried to play plenty of rugby, but England’s power game and resolute defence was just impregnable. They repelled Irish attacks time and time again and all their tries came from forwards; Nahum Merigan, Ewan Richards’ brace, and Sam Riley. It was enough for a bonus-point success.

Ireland were always chasing the game and could never get out in front despite tries from Alex Soroka and Eoin de Buitléar.

In what was admittedly a cagey, scrappy first quarter, Ireland were still determined to play some rugby behind the scrum. But England scored first, kicking to the corner from their second attack and the line-out was driven over the line with Merigan the man to score. Fin Smith converted superbly.

Ireland looked to attack, but they lost impressive centre Shane Jennings to an head injury assessment and Jude Postlethwaite came on before wing Chris Cosgrave was yellow-carded for offside after Welsh referee Adam Jones had already given Ireland a warning.

The Irish held out at the end of the first period a man down and introduced replacement loosehead prop Jack Boyle for the second half.

Doak put Ireland on the board with three points even with Cosgrave off the field and while this might have been a junior international, the collisions and intensity were of Test-match standard.

England made it two as flanker Richards crashed over in the corner, making the most of an overlap out wide. Smith couldn’t convert as Cosgrave returned from the bin.

Ireland’s forward struggles were summed up by them being driven off a scrum from which they had the put in. Doak later took a quick tap and raced clear as he tried to inject some impetus.

In the 56th minute the game was put to bed as Ireland’s attempted attack from inside their own half was stopped in its tracks. A big hit saw the ball spilled and Richards hacked on before picking up expertly to score.

Smith had to drop kick the conversion attempt after the ball fell off the tee and it went wide.

Ireland were up against it, but they were given a lifeline when Merigan was yellow carded for an shoulder to Alex Kendellen's head, which forced the Ireland captain off for a head injury assessment.

It could well have been red, but Ireland struck straight away. Outstanding Leinster prospect Soroka was driven over and although Doak improved the try, England still couldn’t be stopped.

Their forwards could still sense whitewash even a man light and hooker Sam Riley was driven over the line from another powerful surge. This time Smith’s kick was perfect and Ireland couldn’t come back despite De Buitléar’s late consolation as the two teams grappled with each other on the final whistle, and Sam Illo was yellow carded.