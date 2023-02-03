Ireland Under-20s begin Six Nations defence with 17-point victory over Wales

Ruadhan Quinn of Ireland scores a try during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales at Stadiwm CSM in Colwyn Bay, Wales. Photo by Paul Greenwood/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Under-20s kicked off their Six Nations defence with a 17-point victory over Wales but were made to work for it after a free-flowing clash at Colwyn Bay.

Tries from Conor O'Tighearnaigh, Paddy McCarthy, James Nicholson (2), Ruadhán Quinn, and Henry McErlean, some excellent kicking by Sam Prendergast, and a Man of the Match display by Brian Gleeson helped Ireland to a fifth successive win over Wales at U-20 level.

Against the run of play, Ireland took the lead on seven minutes as captain Gus McCarthy found O'Tighearnaigh with a stunning pass, who touched down on their first foray forward.

Wales responded almost immediately following a poor Irish restart, as Bath’s Louise Hennessey went over in the corner, before Ospreys’ Daniel Edwards nailed the conversion to level the game.

Dan Edwards added three points with a routine penalty on 17 minutes before Ospreys’ Llien Morgan was put clean through and scored Wales second try following several sublime offloads in the build up.

Having started slowly, Ireland suffered for the next few phases, until a superb tackle by Hugh Cooney seemed to tip the scales just before the half hour mark.

Murphy’s side got themselves back in the contest with a try from Leinster’s McCarthy, before Prendergast struck a second conversion to cut the deficit to a single point.

After the break, Ireland forced an early penalty before La Rochelle’s Ike Anagu was replaced following a disappointing Six Nations debut.

On 50 minutes, the French referee turned to the TMO to judge Cooney’s grounding right beside the post. After a lengthy review, Edwards was shown a yellow card for a high tackle, but 14-man Wales stood strong to hold up Ireland’s effort in the line.

Despite going a man down, the hosts soon raced into a six-point lead as Dragons hooker Sam Scarfe touched down. Undeterred however, Ireland broke forward once more with Leinster’s Nicholson forcing his way over before the flawless Prendergast added a conversion and penalty.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Ireland gave themselves some breathing space just after the hour mark, as a fabulous inside pass by Nicholson allowed Munster’s Quinn to barge over from close range. Nicholson added a second try moments later courtesy of an expert offload by Prendergast, with McErlean adding a sixth try in the closing stages.

After securing maximum points, Murphy’s side will now turn their eyes to France who they welcome to Musgrave Park next Friday in round two.

Wales U20: C Winnett (James 75); L Morgan, L Hennessey, H Ackerman, H Houston (Florence 68); D Edwards, A Hughes (Williams 69); D Kelleher-Griffiths, S Scarfe (Young 67), T Pritchard (Fackrell 54), L Edwards (Martin 60), J Green (Evans 29), R Woodman (capt), L Giannini, H Davies.

Ireland U20: J Nicholson; I Anagu (McErlean 46), H Cooney, J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast (West 75), F Gunne (Sheahan 75); G Hadden (Morris 62), G McCarthy (capt), P McCarthy (Barrett 71), D Mangan, C O'Tighearnaigh, J McNabney (Cawley 75), R Quinn (Sheahan 70), B Gleeson.