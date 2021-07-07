Ireland U20 coach Richie Murphy lauds Kendellen in 'good comeback' win

Eoin de Buitlear of Ireland is congratulated by team-mates after scoring his side's first try during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship win over Italy at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Gareth Everett/Sportsfile

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy praised his side’s powers of recovery after they turned the tables to secure a hard-fought Italian job in Cardiff yesterday.

Ireland were 23-12 down at half-time after three Azzurri tries, but captain and promising Munster back-row Alex Kendellen led the recovery with two tries.

“We had the perfect start by going five points up, but then we lost our way a little bit, made bad decisions, and received a yellow card,” said Murphy.

“Italy put the pressure on us and we compounded our errors so going into half-time we were struggling. The message was we had maybe looked to play too much when our drive was going well, so we went back to that and tidied up our exits. It was a good comeback.”

Murphy rightly reserved praise for the hugely promising Kendellen who was man of the match and has had an outstanding championship.

“The fact is Alex is a very good age-group player. There is a big step up to provincial level, but I think he’s definitely a player Munster will have their eye on for the future,” Murphy said. “He’s someone who is very talented and a great individual.”

Murphy made nine changes to the team beaten by England and it looked like it had backfired at half-time. Wing Simone Gesi raced away to score the Azzurri’s first after James Humphreys’ kick was charged down, Tommaso di Bartolomeo crossed for a pushover try, and Leonardo Marin made it three.

Ireland had opened the scoring through Eoin de Buitléar and George Saunderson rumbled over for a second, but they weren’t helped by a yellow card for Jude Postlethwaite.

Ireland needed to be much improved in the second half and they were. Kendellen crashed over and Nathan Doak nailed the kick and booted a penalty. Then, after Italy captain Luca Andreani was yellow-carded, Ireland drove over for another from Kendellen.

Marin missed a simple penalty, and the chance to make it a one-score game in the 66th minute, and it proved crucial as Ireland closed things out with three more points from Doak.

Ireland have now won three of their four games.

Murphy added: “I think England will control who wins the title, but we are in with a shout. We’ve no injuries from the Italy game and we’ll give it a lash in our last game against France.

“If we go home with four wins from five games it would be a job well done.”

Kendellen said: “It was tough. We knew what Italy would bring which is physicality up front and the ability to whip it out the back when they needed to. Credit to Italy because they really put it up to us. We knew we didn’t come out in the first 40.

"The coaches brought us in at half-time and they told us just to stick to the process and that nothing changes. We knew Italy would start to fade and we could capitalise on that. I think we did that very well.”

Scorers - Ireland: Tries: De Buitléar 4, Saunderson 17, Kendellen 46, 57. Cons: Doak 17, 47. Pens: Doak 52, 80. Italy: Tries: Gesi 7, Di Bartolomeo 13, Marin 18. Cons: Marin 20, 66. Pens: Marin 33, 40+1

Ireland Under-20: Osborne; Rankin (Moxham 41), Postlethwaite, Carson, Mullins; Humphreys (Forde 41), Doak; Saunderson (Boyle 64), De Buitléar (Loughnane 53), Illo (Bishop 39-41), Morrissey,Sheridan, Soroka, Kendellen (capt), Okeke (Crothers 47). Replacements not used: O’Donoghue, Kelleher, McKee, O’Connor, Vaughn.

Italy Under-20: Pani (Ferrarin 71); Vaccari, Menoncello (Schiabel 68), Drago, Gesi; Marin, Albanese (Garbisi 59); Rizzoli (Spagnolo 71), Di Bartolomeo (Baldelli 58), Neculai (Hasa59) (Neculai 76), Ferrari (Boschetti 73), Piantella, Andreani (capt) (Cenedese 76), Vintcent, Cannone. Replacements not used: Angelone, Marucchini, Brighetti

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU).