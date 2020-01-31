Sport Under-20s Six Nations

Friday 31 January 2020

Ireland U-20 vs Scotland U-20: Noel McNamara's young guns kick off Six Nations at Irish Independent Park

Ireland under-20 head coach Noel McNamara. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Will Slattery

Ireland start their Six Nations campaign as defending champions against Scotland at Irish Independent Park in Cork. Kick-off is at 19.15 and you can follow the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

