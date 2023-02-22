Ireland U-20 name unchanged team for Italian job with double Grand Slam dream still alive

Out-half Sam Prendergast as been a star performer for Ireland. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy has opted for an unchanged team for Friday night’s clash with Italy in Treviso (7.15pm, RTÉ 2).

Ireland have made a strong start to their Grand Slam defence, with another clean sweep a strong possibility after the opening two wins against Wales and France.

Gus McCarthy continues to captain the side at hooker and Leinster out-half Sam Prendergast, whose performances have earned rave reviews, will lead the attack once again.

Ireland are currently in second place in the table, one point behind England who have claimed two bonus-point wins from two.

Ireland U-20

15. Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster)

14. James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster)

13. Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht)

11. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)

9. Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster)

1. George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster)

2. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain)

3. Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster)

4. Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster)

5. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster)

7. Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster)

8. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster)

Replacements

16. Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

17. George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster)

18. Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht)

19. Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster)

20. Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster)

21. Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster)

22. Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht)

23. Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster)