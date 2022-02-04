Ireland U-20 crush Wales to make winning start to Six Nations

Matthew Devine scores a try for Ireland against Wales. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ireland opened their U-20 Six Nations campaign with a record victory over Wales at Musgrave Park.

It was a deserving win for Richie Murphy’s team, who scored 22 unanswered points in the first half.

This was followed by five tries from the team in the remaining 40 minutes, which more than secured the bonus point.

Charlie Tector knocked over a penalty inside three minutes for the first score of the game.

Wales tried to respond to this with Brynmor Bradley dinking the ball towards the goal line, but just before Olie Andrews could collect, Fionn Gibbons caught the ball.

Ireland’s first try came from a quick break from a scrum, which led to the ball falling into the hands of Patrick Campbell. He darted forward, spotted Chay Mullins, and quickly offloaded. The winger sprinted through to bring the ball over the try-line.

Wales were then down to fourteen men after Andrews was sent to the sin bin for deliberately knocking the ball on.

Matthew Devine took advantage of the space created and he danced forward from a line-out to score Ireland’s second try. The conversion was easily put over by Tector, making it 15-0. Mark Morrisey brought the ball over for the third try, and this came at the end of an excellent passage of play, which began with a scrum inside the Irish half.

Ireland began the second half with Reuben Crothers and James McNabney both scoring tries. This, alongside one conversion from Tector, extended the lead to 34 points.

Mullins' second try made it 41-0 and a powerful maul allowed James McCormick in to add another five points to Ireland’s tally.

Wales scored a late consolation try through Andrews, who broke from a scrum and burst through the Irish line.

Ben Brownlee burrowed the ball over from a ruck for Ireland’s final try and Tector put over the conversion to seal the 53-5 win.

IRELAND – P Campbell (A King 35); C Mullins, F Gibbons, B Brownlee, S Mallon, C Tector, M Devine, J Boyle (O Michel 49), J McCormick, S Wilson (R Maguire 69), C O’Tighearnaigh, M Morrissey, J McNabney, R Crothers, J Culhane.

WALES – C Winett; H Houston (R Barett 46), B Bradley, E James, O Andrews, D Edwards, H Williams (M Lloyd 59), B Moa (T Cowan 72), E Fackrell (J Hawkins 46), A Mann, L Jones, J Peard, N Evans, E Daniel, J Cowell.

REF – J Zussman (Canada)