Ireland U-20 come up short as French power comes out on top in Six Nations finale

Munster’s outstanding young back-row talent Alex Kendellen took his try tally in the U20 Six Nations Championship to six as he struck twice against the French in one of the games of the tournament, yet still couldn’t guide his side to victory.

The French used their power-packed front five and an astute kicking game in the second half to keep Ireland penned into their own half for long periods and come up with a win that earned them the runners-up spot behind Grand Slam winners England.

It took two high-quality tries to unlock the Irish defence and steer the French to victory and both came from Irish mistakes. Irish coach Richie Murphy hopes his players will take those hard-earned lessons on board for the new season.

"The French scored two special tries against us, but both came from mistakes by us. In international rugby you can’t give teams those kind of opportunities,” said Murphy.

"That’s the kind of learning these players need to take away with them from what has been a pretty unique competition. Third place is not what we came for, but it comes on the back of a Grand Slam and a Triple Crown and we made it 10 wins in a row at this level with our opening two victories.

"It was a shame we couldn’t win the last game, and we probably let ourselves down with our kicking game in the second half, but the French were really powerful and punished us with their front five. Even so, I’m immensely proud of the effort of the players throughout the competition and they have been very competitive in every game."

Nolann Le Garrec kicked France into a 10th minute lead with a penalty, although shortly before No 8 Killian Tixeront reappeared from his 10 minutes in the sin-bin the Irish struck with their first try. In an almost immediate response to going behind, Kendellen’s side moved the ball from left to right across the French 22 and then back again to allow fullback Jamie Osborne to stretch out to score. Nathan Doak added the extras.

Back came the French with one of the tries of the tournament as they snapped up a loose pass near their 22 and worked right wing Louis Bielle Biarrey free. He sped up the right wing and looked to be on his way for a try, but somehow Doak tracked back and hauled him down. Doak’s heroics were all in vain, however, as France recycled and outside-half Debaes arrived on the scene to take the pass and sidestep his way through the fragmented defence to score at the posts.

Le Garrec converted and then did the same to a second try five minutes later. A front peel at a line-out in the Irish 22 caused the damage and led to flanker Pierre Bochaton powering over. A Doak penalty cut the gap to seven points before Kendellen and Paul Mallex then swapped tries to make it 24-20 at the break.

The lead was reduced to a single point by another Doak penalty to set up a thrilling final quarter which saw Debaes cross kick to Bielle Biarrey for another great try improved by Le Garrec. Kendellen scored a second in the 80th minute, but it wasn’t quite enough.

Scorers: Ireland U20: Tries: A Kendellen 2, J Osborne; Cons: N Doak 2; Pens: N Doak 3.

France U20: Tries: T Debaes, P Bochaton, P Mallez, L Bielle Biarrey; Cons: N Le Garrec 4; Pens: N Le Garrec 2

Ireland: J Osborne; B Moxham, J Postlethwaite, C Forde, S Jennings (C Cosgrave 67); N Doak, C McKee (B Carson 57); T Lasisi (G Saunderson 28), R Loughnane (E De Buitlear 67), S Illo, M Morrissey (D Byrne 49), H Sheridan (F O’Donoghue 76), A Soroka, O McCormack (R Crothers 49), A Kendellen (captain)

Reps Unused: L Bishop, R Kelleher, W Reilly, C Mullins

France: A Tchaptchet (M Garcia 28), L Bielle Biarrey, E Gailleton, L Barre, N Epee; T Debaes, N Le Garrec (T Idjellidaine 71); T Bordenave (D Bibi Biziwu 47), B Montgaillard (B Boudou 62), P Mallez (H Kiteau 62), T Ployet, A Warion (T Ntamack 76), P Bochaton, M Haddad (M Baudonne 53), K Tixeront (M Le Corvec 41)

Reps Unused: R Macurdy, E Retiere, A Parisien

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)