Ireland set to face England, France and South Africa at U-20 Summer Series in Italy

Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside France, England and South Africa for this summer's U-20 Summer Series, which will take place in Italy.

With the U-20 World Cup shelved again this year due to issues arising from the pandemic, a holding tournament has been put in place, with the World Cup due to return in 2023.

The Six Nations teams will all feature alongside South Africa and Georgia, with games to be held in Verona and Treviso.

Pool A will include Ireland, France, England and South Africa, with their matches held at the Payanini Center in Verona. Pool B will be made up of Scotland, Wales, Georgia, and hosts Italy, with all games played at Stadio Di Monigo, in Treviso.

A play-off stage will see the top two teams from each pool go head-to-head, with the second, third and fourth placed also set to face each other, meaning each team will play four games, all of which will be streamed via Six Nations Rugby U-20 YouTube channel.

Ireland will go into the tournament as Grand Slam champions following their stunning success earlier this year.

Head coach Richie Murphy will welcome the chance to work with this talented group of players again, as they face a tough pool in the coming weeks.

U20 Six Nations Summer Series (not all kick-off times are local time)

Pool A: France, Ireland, England, South Africa

Pool B: Scotland, Wales, Georgia, Italy

Fixtures

France v Ireland, Friday, June 24th, 8pm, Payanini Centre

Ireland v South Africa, June 29th, 8pm, Payanini Centre

Ireland v England, July 7th, 8pm, Payanini Centre.

In terms of the cross pool matches, the proposed KO times are as below.

- Match 1 (4th Pool A vs 4th Pool B) – 12.30pm

- Match 2 (3rd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B) – 3pm

- Match 3 (2nd Pool A vs 2nd Pool B) – 5.30pm

- Match 4 (1st Pool A vs 1st Pool B) – 8pm