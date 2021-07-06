Ireland make nine changes for U-20 Six Nations clash against Italy

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy has made nine changes to the team to face Italy in the Six Nations on Wednesday.

Ireland started their campaign with wins against Wales and Scotland before falling to defeat against England in round three. Daniel Okeke comes into the side at number eight, with captain Alex Kendellen shifting to openside flanker.

Three more changes come in the pack, with George Saunderson and Eoin de Buitléar selected in the front row and Mark Morrissey returning to the second row alongside Harry Sheridan.

There are five changes in the backline, with Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Carson named in the centre and James Humphreys returning at out-half. Conor Rankin and Chay Mullins get the nod to start on the wings.

Ireland U20s (v Italy):



15. Jamie Osborne (Naas CBS/Naas RFC/Leinster)

14. Conor Rankin (Campbell College Belfast/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (RBAI/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Ben Carson (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

11. Chay Mullins (SGC Filton/Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

10. James Humphreys (Dean Close School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

9. Nathan Doak (Wallace High School/Banbridge RFC/Ulster)



1. George Saunderson (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

2. Eoin de Buitléar (Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin/An Ghaeltacht/Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

3. Sam Illo (Wesley College/Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

4. Mark Morrissey (Blackrock College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Harry Sheridan (Sullivan Upper School/Dublin University FC/Ulster)

6. Alex Soroka (Belvedere College/Clontarf RFC/Leinster)

7. Alex Kendellen (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)(Captain)

8. Daniel Okeke (Ardscoil Ris/Shannon RFC/Munster).



Replacements:



16. Ronan Loughnane (Cistercian College Roscrea/UCD RFC/Leinster)

17. Jack Boyle (St. Michael’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

18. Liam Bishop (Trent College/Nottingham University/IQ Rugby)

19. Fearghail O'Donoghue (Cashel Community School/Cashel RFC/Munster)

20. Jack Kelleher (PBC Cork/UCC RFC/Munster)

21. Conor McKee (Sullivan Upper School/Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Cathal Forde (Colaiste Iognaid/Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

23. Josh O'Connor (St Peter’s College/UCD RFC/Leinster)

24. Reuben Crothers (Wallace High School/Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

25. Levi Vaughan (Terenure College/Terenure RFC/Leinster)

26. Ben Moxham (Larne High School/Ballymena RFC/Ulster).