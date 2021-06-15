Ireland hit by double injury blow ahead of U-20 Six Nations

The Ireland U-20s have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of the start of their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Saturday, as hooker Lee Barron and scrum-half Ben Murphy have been ruled out.

Barron and Murphy picked up knocks in training and will not travel with the squad when they depart Dublin on Thursday.

Levi Vaughan and Will Reilly, who was involved in the Ireland U-20s talent camp held last month, have been drafted in as replacements for Barron and Murphy.

The luckless duo join hooker Tom Stewart, out-half Cian Whooley and second-row Joe McCarthy in being unavailable through injury.

Murphy, who is the son of head coach Richie, was part of last year's U-20s squad.

"It is always really unfortunate when a player misses out through injury and it is a double blow to lose Lee and Ben so close to our first game, but it's a great opportunity for the two players coming in now,” Riche Murphy said.

"We have prepared really well over a number of five-day camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre and the group is just excited to get over to Cardiff and get stuck into the challenge ahead.

“We know it'll be tough against Scotland but we're looking forward to getting the Six Nations underway."

The Ireland U-20s team to face Scotland this weekend will be named on Friday.