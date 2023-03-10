Ireland deliver a 75-point rout of Scotland delivering 12 tries in the process

10 March 2023; Paddy McCarthy of Ireland, right, celebrates with teammate Liam Molony after their side's eight try which is ultimately disallowed during the U20 Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Scotland and Ireland at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland’s U-20s are on the cusp of retaining their Six Nations crown following a devastating 75-point rout over Scotland in the penultimate round.

Ireland were utterly dominant in Glasgow, as a tally of 12 tries and a fine display by Player of the Match Ruadhan Quinn helped them to an eighth successive championship win over the Scots.

Richie Murphy’s side have set up a sold-out decider against England in Cork on March 19, where they will look to make it back-to-back championships for the first time in their history.

Tries by Andrew Osbourne, Fiachna Barrett, Gus McCarthy, Quinn (3), Fintan Gunne, James McNabney, Diarmuid Mangan, Danny Sheahan, Rory Telfer and Oscar Cawley secured the impressive bonus-point win in Scotstoun Stadium.

Ireland made the perfect start as two championship debutantes ran over inside the opening seven minutes as Ireland got off to a perfect start.

With barely two minutes on the clock, a fine kick by Prendergast put Hugh Cooney in. Ruadhan Quinn then produced a fine side step before finding right winger Osborne, brother of Leinster’s Jamie, who scored on his U-20 debut.

Minutes later, Ireland powered forward again, and after some superb passing moves, Barrett also touched down on his first championship start.

On 15 minutes, Ireland’s lineout worked to perfection as captain McCarthy powered over from close range. Five minutes later, a fine pass by Barrett found Munster back row Quinn who showed incredible power to charge over to add a fourth try for the visitors and secure the bonus point.

Ireland’s fifth arrived on the half-hour mark, as Henry McErlean did well to put John Devine clean through, who unselfishly passed across to Gunne to touch down underneath the posts. Quinn added his second try of the night moments later, as Leinster out-half Prendergast continued his 100pc kicking streak.

After a lengthy stoppage following an injury to Scotland scrum-half Finlay Burgess, Ireland earned a seventh try through McNabney as the defending champions entered the break 47-0 ahead.

The hosts were improved after the restart as Corey Tait charged over the white line from close range, while Luke Townsend, son of Scotland head coach Gregor, kicked the conversion on his U-20 debut.

Moments after coming on, Leinster back row Mangan showed superb strength to run 25 metres and touch down underneath the posts to add an eight try for Ireland.

Murphy emptied the bench with next weekend’s Musgrave Park decider in mind before Quinn powered over to secure his hat-trick on 65 minutes.

The hosts were reduced to 14 inside the final 10 minutes as second-row Jake Parkinson saw red for a high tackle on Evan O’Connell.

Substitutes Sheahan, Telfer and Cawley added late tries to cap off a stunning Irish performance. The Grand Slam is within touching distance.

SCOTLAND U-20 – D King (McLean 54); l Jarvie, D Munn (co-capt), K Yule, G Gwynn; L Townsend, F Burgess (Clare 35); C Davidson (Surry 66), C Tait (Young 66), M Ogunlaja (Deans 51); J Parkinson, H McLeod (Hart 54); L McConnell (co-capt), R Brown, J Morris (Derrick 41).

IRELAND U-20 – H McErlean; A Osborne, H Cooney (Telfer 60), J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast (Lynch 52), Fintan Gunne (Cawley 60) G Hadden (Morris 50), G McCarthy (capt) (Sheahan 50), F Barrett (P McCarthy 50); E O’Connell, C O’Tighearnaigh (Mangan 51); J McNabney, R Quinn, B Gleeson (Molony 66).

Referee – T Namekawa (Japan).