Ireland assistant Richie Murphy takes up role as U-20 head coach

Richie Murphy has been appointed head coach of the Ireland U-20 side. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Ireland's U-20s will be coached by Richie Murphy for the next two seasons.

The former Greystones out-half has been part of the senior international coaching ticket as Skills and Kicking coach since 2013 and, while he'll retain some involvement with Andy Farrell's set-up, his primary focus will be on managing the next crop of talented new players.

The IRFU were on the search for a new coach after Kieran Campbell agreed to join Ealing Trailfinders next season.

Ireland U-20s will play their delayed Six Nations programme in June and July.

“It’s an exciting role that will allow me to fulfil a wider coaching brief and drive talent development across the pathway," Murphy said.

"There are challenges within the pathway specifically in specialised positions and the task is to ensure that they have the skills, temperament and game appreciation to excel in the professional game at both provincial and national level.”

Ireland head coach Farrell said: “It will be important for us that Richie remains connected to the national team coaching group as his expertise and experience are of great benefit to the players.

"However, it is a great opportunity for him in a head coach role and to be working with the next generation coming through in a full-time capacity .

"We have always had a strong relationship with the U-20s squad and Richie’s appointment will only strengthen that connection.”

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said he was pleased to make the appointment.

“Richie has a wealth of experience at the very highest level of the game and knows what it takes to deliver success in the senior international and provincial game," he said.

"The Under-20s programme is a hugely important benchmark for our pathway players but it is also vital that the system keeps producing and supporting talent and this will be key focus of Richie’s role.”

