'I was a little bit nervous' - Ireland star Sam Prendergast on his match-winning penalty

Ireland U-20 fly-half Sam Prendergast said it was 'unbelievable' to get over the line after a pulsating 33-31 win against France in the Six Nations.

The Leinster man kicked an impressive 78th-minute penalty to secure the victory for Richie Murphy's side, who were roared on by a sold-out Musgrave Park.

Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Gavin added crucial tries beforehand, as Ireland emerged from a huge French fightback in the second half to claim four points.

The result takes Ireland to second in the Six Nations championship, one behind leaders England, as they stay on course to retain their Grand Slam crown.

"It's just amazing to get the win," Prendergast told RTE Sport after the two-point win, with Ireland remaining unbeaten at the Cork venue.

"I'm not sure what was going through my mind. I missed the first penalty and I was a little bit nervous. I knew I'd get another opportunity after France scored. Luckily we did and I was able to take it.

"We knew after last week we weren't where we needed to be. We weren't thinking about the championship. We were just really excited to have the opportunity to play in a sold-out Musgrave Park. It's unbelievable to get it over the line.

"We have really been building as a group. It's a tight group and I think it showed there at the end, even when we had 13 men. There were some big defending on our own line."

"We were down to 13 men and stayed in the fight," added head coach Murphy, with his side facing Italy away next on February 24.

"There are a lot of things we need to be better at. Going to Italy in a few weeks time, they pushed France around a fair bit. We have a bit of work to do to get ready.

"The lads are so committed and have put in a lot of time and effort over the last few weeks. Musgrave Park is an incredible place to come and play rugby, The people of Cork really get behind it. Musgrave Park is a special place, and hopefully we will be back here in a few weeks time with something to play for."