'He told me his dream is to play with Ireland' - La Rochelle wing Ike Anagu in the mix for U-20 Six Nations

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy believes his new-look squad are in a good place ahead of next month’s Six Nations Championship.

Murphy named his 32-man squad yesterday, with three included from last season’s Grand Slam-winning side. Leinster hooker Gus McCarthy has been named as captain for the tournament, which Ireland have prepared for with three recent friendlies against Italy, and development sides from Munster and Leinster.

Murphy, who was appointed head coach in 2021, says his side's defending champions label is redundant now given the number of new faces. Four of the 32 also featured in last year’s Summer Series, which saw Ireland beat England and Scotland, and lose to France and South Africa.

“I think we’re in a really good spot,” said Murphy, ahead of Ireland’s opener against Wales in Colwyn Bay on February 3.

“Over Christmas we played 39 players and around 12 others played for the other provinces against us. We have probably looked at around 50 players. We have got ourselves to a level where we were quite happy with what we’ve seen.

“U-20s rugby is funny. People say you are defending Grand Slam champions, but only three lads played. It's a whole new group. The players have an understanding about what it takes to play at this level.

“The squad as a whole is probably a little further down the track than it was last year. There’s been a high level of competition for places. There are guys who would have made the 23 last year and the year before, but wouldn't make it this year.

“Because of Covid, they didn't play against the other nations at U-18s or U-19s. It's very hard to know what they have, but looking back over the last few seasons, I think we’re in a really good spot.”

One name on Murphy’s squad list was La Rochelle wing Ike Anagu. The Waterford native moved to South Africa at seven-years-old before joining the French club’s academy in 2021.

The 19-year-old made his Ireland U-20 debut in the win over Munster’s Development XV last month, and is highly rated by La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara. Although Anagu is eligible for the Springboks, and France, should he live there for five years in total, Murphy insists it’s the player’s dream to wear the green shirt.

“He’s told me his dream is to play with Ireland,” said Murphy of Anagu, who can also play at centre or full-back.

“It’s a really interesting story. I got in contact through a guy I know who made us aware of Ike. We found out his history of being born and living in Waterford until age seven, before he went over to South Africa and then ended up at La Rochelle.

“We brought him over to have a look and try to get him into the squad. He’s fitted in really well, he’s a very pleasant and hard working young man. He has a lot to learn, but is very hungry. He’s a decent defender, quite solid and understands his position quite well. We’ve seen him up and running a few times, and he looks really impressive, 95 kilos and about 6ft 2in. We have a very talented young man who is Irish, so let's see where that goes.”

The head coach also praised his captain McCarthy, and vice-captain Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

“The two are very level headed and really good on the field,” said of the Leinster pair.

“When we are looking for a good example of a ball carrier, Gus seems to just pop his head up all the time. He has enough to say within the group but doesn’t over talk. He’s a winner, has a good track record with captaincy and seems to be the right fit for us at the moment. It wasn't an easy decision because there were plenty of lads putting their hand up."

There are several who missed out on the squad through injury, though Murphy is hopeful some may return and play a role in the latter stages of the tournament.

“There are a couple of guys still injured and a few who are more long term. Gus Harrington from Munster suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, he might come back into contention. Cameron Doak is also out injured and is returning over the next couple of weeks. There are definitely some who should become available towards the back end of the tournament.”